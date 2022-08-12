Eagles cross country starting up again soon

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sidney Eagles Cross Country team is getting ready to start up another season, and they have released an information sheet for those wanting to participate.

Expectations for athletes



Tags

Load comments