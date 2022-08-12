The Sidney Eagles Cross Country team is getting ready to start up another season, and they have released an information sheet for those wanting to participate.
Expectations for athletes
Bring to practice every day:
Positive attitude, strong work ethic, be a good teammate
Running shoes
Water bottle
Appropriate workout clothing suitable for school activities
Winning attitude — be ready to practice, ie water bottle filled, bathroom, etc.
Bring to meets:
Compete level, predator mindset, Sidney Eagle pride
Good set of spikes or racing flats for competition. This is so important for speed training sessions. We do have some used ones available to borrow if needed.
Packed lunch or money to purchase depending on location
Sleep, hydrate, nutrition like champions
Be a good STUDENT/athlete
All athletes must have 10 practice days before they can compete in a meet. Even if there are two practices in a day, that only counts as one practice.
Athletes must inform coaches in advance of planned absences
All practices and meets are REQUIRED. If an athlete misses more than two unexcited practices in a week, the athlete will not be a blessing to compete in the meet that week. All situations will be dealt with on a case by case basis.
For parents
Please encourage your child to sleep, hydrate, and eat like champions
Home meet: we will need some help setting up, running and tearing down our home meet, including the Eastern A Classic (divisionals)
Help your child arrive on time (15 minutes early is on time)
Communication: GroupMe
Book hotels in advance if you are going to state in Missoula
Travel Procedures
All participants will travel on the bus to every location. In extenuating circumstances, an activity relies form must be filled out with the office prior to departure.
Bus will depart from Sidney High School for all events.
All students will travel home on the bus from the event
Any student traveling home from the event with a parent must have their parent sign out with the coach, not a manager, after the event has concluded.
A student may only be released to their parent or legal guardian. In extenuating circumstances, the student may be related to a responsible adult. Approval must be granted by the activities office or principal.
The coach must physically see the student leave with the parent.
Appropriate conduct
Dress — Athletes will wear appropriate clothing to practice and meets. Dressing up as you would for other sports is not realistic for cross country, but if we are out of town at an overnight meet, we expect athletes to wear nice jeans or shorts to dinner that evening. We are representing Sidney High School, our team, as well as ourselves when we go out as a team, and we want to present the best image possible.
Behavior — Athletes will be expected to be on their best behavior when on trips and at meets. Again, we are representing Sidney High School, our team and ourselves.
See the student policy handbook regarding drug, alcohol, and tobacco policies
Practice Schedule
First day of practice for high school athletes was 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Practices will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20
Practice time is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 19, subject to change depending on weather forecast
Practices will be held every day at 4:15 p.m. once school is in session
Tentative practice time is 10 a.m. Friday if no school is scheduled
Meet Schedule
Information about the week’s meet will be sent out on Wednesday, if the meet occurs on a Saturday, and two days before a meet if it is during the week. Departure times will be announced early in the week.
Lettering requirements
To receive a letter in Cross Country, an athlete must meet at least one of the following conditions:
Be top 7 on the team in two or more meets or top 7 on the team at divisional or state
Meet time requirement for a 5K race 18:30 for boys and 21:30 for girls
Or receive coach’s discretion: upperclassmen who have displayed positive work ethic, leadership and a positive attitude will be considered even if other requirements have not been met
Coaches may be contacted by email with any questions or concerns: jcollins@sindeyps.com or scollins@sidneyps.com.