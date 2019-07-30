Hunters and anglers with licenses that are displaying faded text making them difficult to read can have those licenses replaced at no cost at their regional Fish, Wildlife & Parks office. Another option is to go to fwp.mt.gov, login to MyFWP and request a digital version of your license to print at home or download to a smart phone. Digital licenses are good for everything but a carcass tag.
Replacement at an FWP office for faded licenses do not count against the number of replacements an individual is allowed. Local license providers are unable to offer free replacements; the cost is $5 for each license replaced.