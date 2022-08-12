Fort Peck walleye spawn and stocking wrap-up for 2022

Volunteer Connor Whitmer holding a nice walleye during the spawning effort. 

 Provided by FWP

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks annual walleye spawn egg-take on Fort Peck Reservoir was completed at the end of April. In addition, stocking efforts were completed in June across Montana.

With the help of FWP personnel and 58 volunteers, the egg collection goals were exceeded. A total of 2,796 walleye were captured in trap nets, with approximately 96 million eggs collected.



