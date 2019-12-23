Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for members to serve on an advisory committee for the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan. The committee will meet one day each spring to evaluate fisheries trends and determine if further management action is needed.
The committee will consist of five members representing a variety of stakeholder groups. Applicants who can represent many stakeholder groups are desirable.
The department will recommend committee members from the pool of applicants. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a final decision on committee members at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The application for the advisory committee can be found on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 15. For more information, call 444-2449 or email fwpfsh@mt.gov.