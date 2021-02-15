Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has offered internships to college students for 30 years. Opportunities in 2021 can be found on our FWP website at: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/employment; click on “Internships.”
College students are given an opportunity to gain practical experience in their field of study by serving as interns for the agency. Students take what they learn in the classroom into a hands-on setting in the career world. Through this combined learning program, students become better prepared for the world of everyday work. Students usually receive academic credit and a grade while completing practicum requirements through their college.
Students are urged to contact their college career placement office for current postings of announcements or visit the FWP website. Most application deadlines are in early March. For more information or questions, contact Debbie Cheek, statewide intern coordinator, at 406-439-8299.