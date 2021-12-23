Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet December 27The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m.
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
Amending Administrative Rule 12.11.6702 to repeal the Madison River walk/wade section and to reinstate the 2020 Madison River walk/wade section
Repeal Administrative Rule 12.11.6706 regarding the rest/rotation sections of the Madison River
Big Hole River brown trout fishing regulations
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.
FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.
Fish and Wildlife Commission seeks comment on WMA Public Use RulesThe Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public comment Wildlife Management Areas Public Use Rules.
Since 2012, the commission has adopted public use rules on a biennial schedule for lands acquired for the primary purpose of providing effective fish and wildlife habitat, including WMAs, Wildlife Habitat Protection Areas, and Fisheries Conservation Areas. FWP is currently working on revising Administrative Rules for all department lands to include public use rules on WMAs. In February 2021, the commission approved continuing with the current set of rules for another year. FWP is again proposing to continue with the current set of public use rules for another year.
For more information, please call the FWP wildlife division office at 406-444-2612 or send an email to fwpwld@mt.gov. Comments will be accepted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities; in writing sent to FWP Wildlife Comments, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701; and by email to fwpwld@mt.gov.
Comments will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m. with final adoption at the February commission meeting.
Community pond grant money availableGroups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.
Applicants must provide at least 30 percent of the total project cost, which can include contributions such as heavy equipment time, construction materials, labor, engineering services and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor a project may apply. A total of $100,000 in grant funds is available for ponds that offer public fishing opportunities.
Since 2003, the Community Pond Program has funded projects that benefit young anglers and their families by providing locations where individuals of all ages can learn angling skills. Additional information on the Community Pond Program, including a grant application form, is available on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov. Click on “About FWP,” select “Grant Programs,” then click on Community Pond Program. The direct link is: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond.
Applications, which are accepted each year, must be received on or before Feb. 1. Applicants are required to contact their local FWP fisheries biologist to obtain project support. For more information, contact Michelle McGree, FWP program officer, at 406-444-2432 or mmcgree@mt.gov.