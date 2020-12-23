At its December meeting, the Fish and Wildlife Commission endorsed the proposed list of approved waterbodies for commercial bait seining.
A commercial bait seining license is required for anyone 15 years of age or older to seine and transport bait fish for commercial purposes or for anyone who seines for and has in their possession more than 24 dozen nongame bait fish. The commission may designate waters allowed for this purpose and the department describes these waters annually in the Commercial Bait Seining Application Form. Approved seining waters are regularly monitored for invasive species and pathogens and maintain adequate population abundance to accommodate bait collection.
Proposed changes to the approved waterbodies list include the addition of four waterbodies to allow commercial bait seining, removal of four waterbodies due to conservation concerns or unviable bait fish populations, and additional clarification for two waterbodies. The full list of approved waterbodies and proposed changes can be found on the FWP website.
The department will accept comments on the proposed commercial bait seining waterbodies until Jan. 20, 2021. Please submit comments below, or via mail to FWP Bait Seining, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620.