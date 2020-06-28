Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks captured and euthanized a subadult male grizzly bear about five miles west of Shelby on June 19.
The bear had been involved in multiple conflicts between Ethridge and Ledger this spring, and attempts to prevent incidents were unsuccessful.
In consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the decision was made not to relocate the bear because its undesirable behavior appeared engrained and posed a human safety risk.
The young male bear was conditioned to non-natural foods and habituated to the presence of people, meaning it had lost its fear of humans. The bear had obtained food rewards, such as spilled grain, livestock carrion, and BBQ grills near homes, which led the bear to seek out residences for more food.
Further, the bear had grown accustomed to people and had looked into two home windows and approached a person on a porch.