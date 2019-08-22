Fall is right around the corner and as we all gear up for hunting season we want to remind everyone of important dates coming up. Also, don't forget to check out the Hunt Planner online. You can begin planning your hunt using either a regional map by species or go right to the hunting district information you are interested in.
Sept. 1 - Turkey and Upland Game Bird (excluding Pheasants) Season Opens, Special Permit Sandhill Crane Opening
Sept. 7 - Archery Antelope, Archery Bighorn Sheep, Deer & Elk Archery, Mountain Lion Archery without Hounds Opening, Archery Black Bear, Wolf Archery Opening
Sept. 15 - Fall Black Bear, General Big Horn Sheep, Backcountry Deer & Elk (HD'S 150, 151, 280, 316), Mountain Goat, Moose Opening, General Wolf Opening
Sept. 18 - Falconry Central Flyaway- Zone 1& 2 Opening
Sept. 21 - Upland & Waterfowl Youth Weekend
Sept. 28 - Duck & Coot Zone 1& 2 Central Flyaway, Duck & Coot & Falconry & Scaup Pacific Flyaway, OTC Sandhill, Tundra Swan Permit, Crane Opening
Sept. 30 - Last day to purchase bonus point
Oct. 12 - Antelope General Opening, Pheasant Opening
Oct. 17 Two-Day Youth Deer Hunt
Nov. 15 - Bison Opening
Oct. 26 - Mountain Lion Fall without Hound Opening