The Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam Fish Passage Project will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate the successful completion of the fish bypass project.
The project was designed by the Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation to make Intake Dam more fish friendly, to help save pallid sturgeons, which are on the endangered species list.
Construction of the fish bypass channel began in the spring of 2017, after a protracted legal battle was waged between environmentalists and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Environmentalists had wanted a judge to order the dam removed entirely, arguing that there was no guarantee the bypass would work.
On May 4, 2022, the first tagged male pallid sturgeon was recorded making its way through the channel, and now more than 20 electronically tagged fish have safely traveled through it to migrate upstream. The annual migration is an important mechanism for successful natural reproduction of the species.
Here are three things to know about the Ribbon Cutting event:
The event will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Arrive by 10:30 a.m. MST for parking and seating and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
This is located at Joe’s Island, Mont. (South side of Yellowstone River, across the river from Intake Fish Screens). The address is County Road 303.
Many dignitaries and officials will be in attendance, including U.S. Congressman Matt Rosendale and Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras.
Directions to the event: Drive to Glendive and take I-94 East to exit 215. Turn North onto N. Merrill Ave. Cross I-94 and take an immediate turn East on State Street. Drive down State Street 1.5 mi. to Belle Prairie Rd. and take a left turn (North) onto Belle Prairie Rd. Drive 4.3 mi. and take a left (North) turn at the road Y and continue uphill.
Continue on this road for 8.8 mi. and turn left (North) off the County Road towards a large gate. Drive through this gate onto Joe’s Island. Continue on Joe’s Island Access Road until you get to the Fish Bypass then turn right (North-East) and follow the Fish Bypass to the entrance where the ceremony will be held.