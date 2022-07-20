Intake

Photo of Intake Diversion Dam in 2016. 

 Courtesy photo

The Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam Fish Passage Project will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate the successful completion of the fish bypass project.

The project was designed by the Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation to make Intake Dam more fish friendly, to help save pallid sturgeons, which are on the endangered species list. 



