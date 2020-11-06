Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer two online wolf trapping certification classes in November.
The free online classes are set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 14 and 21. The classes are identical, and trappers must complete only one of them. To register for the classes, please browse to the FWP website at FWP.MT.GOV and follow the links to “Education” and “Wolf Trapper Education & Certification.”
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, FWP will offer no in-person classes this fall. The two classes will be online via ZOOM. Students will be sent the ZOOM address for the classes when they register.