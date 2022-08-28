Several more opportunities have been planned to give the public a chance to comment on fishing regulations proposed for 2023/24, including in Region 6 and 7.
The Region 6 meeting is 5 p.m. at the Region 6 Headquarters Quonset Building, 2165 Highway 2 East and the Region 7 meeting is 7 .m. Sept. 7 at Miles Community College in Miles city, 2715 Dickinson Street, Room 106.
FWP has recently adopted a new fishing regulation process, moving from a four-year cycle to two years. As part of that new process, FWP solicited ideas from the public on what regulation changes to consider.
There are 42 proposed changes which cover a wide range of topics, including a proposal for a mandatory catch-and-keep for northern pike on Lake Mary Ronan near Polson. Northern pike were illegally introduced into the lake, and there are concerns they could adversely impact other sport fish in that lake, as well as the state’s broomstick for Kokanee salmon.
There’s also a proposal to add a bow fishing season for chinook salmon on Fort Peck Reservoir, increasing the diversity of opportunities there.
The proposals are expected to be taken up at the Commission’s Oct. 20 meeting.
Fishing regulation booklets will reprinted every other year, and a photo and art contest is underway for the front and back covers of the 2023/24 booklet. Send your submissions to the contest to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov by Oct. 15.
Photos must be vertical, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the cover and must be taken in Montana. The submission should include a short description of the photo.
Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit colored drawings of fish that live in Montana.
In addition to having their photo on the cover, winners receive a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors T-shirt.