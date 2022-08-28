For luck (copy)

These youngsters were told that kissing their first fish was good for luck during a 2016 fishing trip near Havre. No sooner heard than done. 

 Photo provided by FWP

Several more opportunities have been planned to give the public a chance to comment on fishing regulations proposed for 2023/24, including in Region 6 and 7.

The Region 6 meeting is 5 p.m. at the Region 6 Headquarters Quonset Building, 2165 Highway 2 East and the Region 7 meeting is 7 .m. Sept. 7 at Miles Community College in Miles city, 2715 Dickinson Street, Room 106.



