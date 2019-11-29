A mule deer buck was shot and left to waste near Brusett in Garfield County in the last day or two, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The deer’s head was removed and the animal was caped out, according to FWP Region 7 Warden Dave Walter.
Walter said the deer was probably shot elsewhere but was dumped on the side of the road in a Block Management Area.
“Hopefully somebody knows something or saw something and will let us know,” Walter said.
If anyone has information about this incident or others, he or she is encouraged to call Walter at 406-853-7600, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may remain anonymous, and they could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.