Montana has passed a new law that allows residents and nonresidents to surrender their hunting license so it may be reissued to disabled veterans and active duty service personnel working with organizations that use hunting as part of their rehabilitation process. While the the deadline to do that this year has come and gone, here's what you need to know about the program for next year.
1. To donate a license, you must purchase and surrender it prior to the beginning of the general hunting season. The application is available at http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/buyApply/donateLicense.html.
2. Once surrendered, you are no longer eligible for any refund for the cost of the license, nor can you purchase the same license again during the license year.
3. Disabled veterans and disabled active duty service members, meanwhile, can access the program by finding a participating nonprofit organization that provides rehabilitation services in Montana.
4. Contact the sponsoring organization to ensure they can provide the hunt you desire. Then fill out a disabled veteran/active duty member application, available online at http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/buyApply/donateLicense.html.
5. The application can be dropped off at an FWP office or mailed to: Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks Licensing Bureau, 1420 E Sixth Avenue, PO BOX 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.