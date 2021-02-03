In 2010, Montana voters decided to eliminate outfitter set-aside licenses, but the issue has resurfaced again at the Montana legislature with Sen. Bill 143.
On Wednesday, Senators heard debate on the bill, which was introduced by State Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton. The senator has said in various media reports that his bill would increase the total number of tags by 10 percent overall, but would also guarantee 60 percent of all non-resident deer and elk tags to hunters sponsored by an outfitter.
The bill has caught the attention of many in the hunting community, who fear the measure will lead to reduced unpaid private hunting opportunities, along with reduced access to Block Management acres, by incentivizing outfitters to lease more land. Landowners, meanwhile, would also be able to sell landowner tags, which those opposing the bill say will ultimately lead to increased crowding on public lands.
Proponents of the bill, however, say the downsides of the bill are being exaggerated, and that the bill will help fix frustrating, systemic problems in what is a major tourism sector for the state.
Harmon Wagner, Baineville, is among outfitters in eastern Montana who support the bill, and who say that it is not what it’s being made out to be by some hunting organizations.
“How many businesses can run a business on the lottery?” he asked the Sidney Herald. “How many can be successful?”
The way the outfitting system currently works, a business can do everything right, Wagner said. Provide great meals and a great experience, yet still come up short every year, because some years all of their customers — some of whom have been on a waiting list for years — will come up with no tags.
He knows outfitters who have had a mere three tags to support their whole business in a given year.
“It’s like requiring customers to draw a lottery number to come into your store,” Wagner said. “Would you be successful then? The answer is no.”
It’s also a frustrating experience for out-of-state hunters hoping to visit Montana for that once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“It’s just not right,” Wagner said. “We have people booked three years out trying to get in.”
A system like that is just encouraging people to choose a different state for such experiences. The lack of sustainability also has ripple effects on the economy which affects other businesses, Wagner said.
Outfitters buy from area groceries and other stores to make these experiences one-of-a-kind, and the hunters themselves will do some shopping and sight-seeing as well.
“We are the fourth largest industry," Wagner said. "We provide close to $400 million a year in revenue to the state of Montana.”
That is based on a study by the University of Montana, which showed that hunters working through an outfitter have a significantly bigger “trickledown” effect than nonresident hunters, spending $3,500 in the former case and a mere $600 in the latter.
Ellsworth's bill would prioritize the non-resident hunters who are spending the most on the state, while at the same time increasing the revenue that comes from those tags by about $2.8 million, which can be used to bolster overall public hunting opportunities.
Outfitting businesses can also help farmers and ranchers diversify their operations, Wagner said. That helps them pick up a few extra dollars during those years that turn out bad for agriculture.
One aspect of the bill Wagner believes has been particularly distorted by opponents deals with the overall number of tags that will go to outfitters. The perception is that the number of tags they are getting will increase, but that’s not really the case, Wagner said.
In any given year, state data shows outfitters get about 40 percent of the tags. Ellsworth bill would set that percentage as a baseline for guaranteed outfitter tags, as well as raise the price of these guaranteed tags. Outfitters would be better able to manage their businesses and stabilize their impact to the local economy, and the increased revenue from the higher priced tags can be used to expand overall access to public land, as well as improve the quality of existing access with such things as better weed control.
“The numbers are still the same,” Wagner said. “It just creates an early bird portion with stability for the business, so you can carry that economic value into the state — which everyone knows we need.”
That should result in more, higher quality hunting opportunities for everyone, Wagner believes.