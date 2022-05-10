Opening day of paddlefishing season on the Yellowstone and Missouri River is today, a catch and release day. Wildlife biologist say they're not quite sure what to expect for paddlefishing this year, because of one important difference to the river.
The new fish friendly dam at Intake could change what paddlefish do compared to years past. There was also a mini-pulse of water that’s brought at least some fish down a little earlier than usual.
“I have no guesses on the type of season we will have, considering a few fish are already at Intake, which historically doesn’t occur until the river reaches flows around 15,000-20,000 cubic feet per second or higher,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Fisheries Manager for Southeast Montana’s Micke Backes said in a media release. “The small pulse of water last week that maxed out around 10,000 cfs was very turbid, due to rain showers, but was enough to stimulate some paddlefish migration.”
In previous seasons, increased flow of water triggers paddlefish to migrate upstream to Intake Diversion Dam, where they used to concentrate in large numbers. But, now that there is a fish-friendly bypass channel around the dam, this could significantly affect paddlefish concentrations downstream of the dam.
“I’m guessing they will continue to move upstream, reducing any big concentration at Intake until a large pulse of fish arrives with much higher river flows,” Backes said.
North Dakota’s paddlefishing season, meanwhile, lasted just four days, with the harvest of 838 fish from the Confluence area. Males dominated the catch, accounting for 72 percent of the fish processed at the Confluence cleaning station, which is manned by Northstar Caviar and Friends of Fort Union. Proceeds from the caviar sales will be used to support paddlefishing habitat, as well as grants in the region.
Montana’s Yellowstone and Lower Missouri paddlefish season is likely to be slower than North Dakota's was, Backes suggested.
“In very general terms, I expect paddlefish harvest at Intake to be slow at least the first week, based on current flow predictions,” he said. “Success rates may be higher in the Sidney area the first week, but I also suspect a few paddlefish could be caught upstream of Intake opening week due to the turbid river pulse that occurred last week.”
Last year’s paddlefishing season in Montana was 45 days long, lasting the entire season from May 15 to June 30, according to Backes. River flows never triggered a large fish migration to Intake, so the harvest cap of 1,000 fish was never reached. The estimated harvest in 2021 was 777 fish from Montana.
Anglers need to be aware that the first two days of the 2022 paddlefishing season, Sunday and Monday, are not harvest days. They are mandatory catch and release days, and fishing will only be allowed at Intake Diversion Dam Fishing Access Site. No catch and release is allowed up or downstream from Intake.
Harvest days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays on the Yellowstone and Lower Missouri. The first mandatory catch and keep day is May 17 in yellow tag fishing areas.
Free fish cleaning services are being offered at Intake, but no eggs are being collected this season.
Anglers may harvest just one paddlefish per season, and may only fish for paddlefish in one area of the state. There are three areas to choose from:
- Upper Missouri River (White Harvest Tag-1,000 tags available through the drawing), Y
- ellowstone River and Missouri River downstream of Fort Peck Dam (Yellow Harvest Tag-1,000 fish harvest target)
- Fort Peck Dredge Cut archery-only season (Blue Harvest Tag)
Anyone harvesting a paddlefish in Montana must report the catch within 48 hours. This is true even if anglers process their own fish. People can report the catch to the processing station at Intake FAS or call 1-877-FWP-WILD or 406-444-0356. They can also visit fwp.mt.gov and click on MyFWP.
These numbers are also found in Montana’s fishing regulations online, as well as in the paddlefish regulations pamphlets. The reporting instructions should also be included with the purchase of your paddlefish tag.
Harvest reports should include the angler tag number, jaw tag number (If present), length (Eye-tail fork), sex, date of harvest, and harvest location.
Anglers caught failing to report a harvested paddlefish will be ineligible to purchase a paddlefish tag the following year. Paddlefishing updates will be posted to Facebook at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 page, or they may be obtained by calling the Region 7 office at 406-234-0900.