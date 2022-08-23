Purchase Access

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Region 6 Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, beginning at the Culbertson Town Hall.

The morning focus will include fishing regulations proposed changes and process. Weather permitting, this will be followed by a visit to Ike’s Pond, a roundtable discussion with CAC members, discussion on recreating in Region 6, and a visit to Culbertson Fishing Access Site.



