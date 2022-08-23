Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Region 6 Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, beginning at the Culbertson Town Hall.
The morning focus will include fishing regulations proposed changes and process. Weather permitting, this will be followed by a visit to Ike’s Pond, a roundtable discussion with CAC members, discussion on recreating in Region 6, and a visit to Culbertson Fishing Access Site.
The public is encouraged to attend the morning session to review the new fishing regulation process and comment on possible changes to the fishing regulations that would be implemented in 2023-2024.
Fishing regulations booklets will now be printed only in odd-numbered years, with the next booklet ready by March 1, 2023, and valid through Feb. 28, 2025. The department’s proposals for the 2023-2024 regulations will be put out for public comment Aug. 26, and comment will be taken until Sept. 22. Final commission action will occur at the scheduled Oct. 20 meeting. For more information, and to suggest changes, go to this link: https://fwp.mt.gov/fish/regulations/public-comment
Each of FWP’s seven administrative regions has a volunteer CAC to help guide policies and programs. The Region 6 group meets roughly three times a year.
FWP ensures that its meetings are fully accessible to persons with disabilities. To request special accommodations for this meeting, please contact 406-228-3700.