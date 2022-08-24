Fishing regulations are up for review
Area residents will get a chance to comment on proposed changes to Montana’s fishing regulations and processes at a meeting to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Culbertson Town Hall.

Weather permitting, the meeting will be followed with a visit to Ike’s Pond, as well as a roundtable discussion with CAC members about recreation in Region 6, and a visit to Culbertson Fishing Access Site.



