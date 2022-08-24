Area residents will get a chance to comment on proposed changes to Montana’s fishing regulations and processes at a meeting to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Culbertson Town Hall.
Weather permitting, the meeting will be followed with a visit to Ike’s Pond, as well as a roundtable discussion with CAC members about recreation in Region 6, and a visit to Culbertson Fishing Access Site.
The public is encouraged to attend the morning session to review the new fishing regulation process and comment on possible changes tot he fishing regulations that would be implemented in 2023-2024.
Among the changes, fishing regulation booklets will be printed only in odd-numbers years. That puts the next booklet coming out March 1, 2023. It would then be valid through Feb. 28, 2025.
The department’s proposals for the 2023-24 regulations are out for public comment now through Sept. 22.
Each of FWP’s seven administrative regions has a volunteer CAC to help guide polices and programs. The Region 6 group, which includes parts of Richland and Roosevelt counties, meets roughly three times a year.
FWP ensures that its meetings are fully accessible to those with disabilities. To request special accommodations for the upcoming meeting, contact them at 406-228-3700.