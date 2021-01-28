MISSOULA — In 2020, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation put millions of dollars on the ground in support of its mission. Those funds protected and enhanced more elk habitat, opened and improved access to more public land, and worked to ensure our hunting heritage.
“2020 was certainly a challenging and uncharted year,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “RMEF’s roots were built on hard work, creativity and perseverance. Those attributes were put to the test last year in our efforts to continue our mission. Looking forward, challenges still remain but we are in a solid position organizationally, one highlighted by financial strength and stability as we look to accomplish even more.”
Despite not being able to host the vast majority of its fundraising banquets across 500+ chapters, RMEF volunteers instead pivoted and developed creative fundraising solutions. Below is a brief summary of the results.
2020 accomplishments
Topped 8.1 million acres in lifetime mission accomplishment
Carried out 27 projects in 12 states that permanently protected 40,116 acres of elk habitat
Opened or improved access to 66,358 acres of public land
Completed 199 habitat stewardship projects that enhanced 153,013 acres of habitat and committed an additional $3.4 million toward future projects. This includes 214 habitat stewardship projects, leveraging $27.7 million in partner dollars that will positively impact 274,073 acres of wildlife habitat
Maintained momentum with membership numbering 231,165 as of December 31, 2020
Combined with partners to allocate $5.6 million to 15 states for scientific elk research
Carried out 157 hunting heritage and conservation outreach grants and 10 national programs/sponsorships
Advocated for successful legislation that now permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund
Additional advocacy efforts included delisting gray wolves, improving public access on a national scale, protecting migration corridors, forest management and various other federal & state issues
Launched a completely redesigned website
“We are extremely grateful to our volunteers, members and partners for their continued support of our mission. Thanks to your support, we are well-positioned to accelerate mission delivery in 2021 and beyond,” added Weaver.
About the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation:
Founded more than 36 years ago, fueled by hunters and a membership of more than 231,000 strong, RMEF has conserved more than 8.1 million acres for elk and other wildlife. RMEF also works to open and improve public access, fund and advocate for science-based resource management, and ensure the future of America’s hunting heritage. Discover why “Hunting Is Conservation™” at rmef.org or 800-CALL ELK.