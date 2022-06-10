These youngsters were told that kissing their first fish was good for luck during a 2016 fishing trip near Havre. No sooner heard than done. More than 200 students try their hand at ice fishing thanks to the Hooked on Fishing program. Every child caught at least one fish.
HELENA – Going fishing soon? Don’t forget your camera. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wants to feature your fun on the next fishing regulations booklet. With the recent changes to the fishing regulations process, your art will be in tackle kits and dry boxes for two years instead of one. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2023-24 fishing regulation booklet.
Think beyond the brag board. We’re looking for families having fun and interesting action shots. Help FWP show what diverse fishing opportunities can be found in Montana.
Photo contest details
Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.
Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.
FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.
Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.
Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.
Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.
Photo must be taken in Montana.
Art contest
Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.