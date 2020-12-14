The last half century has been an amazing ice age for hardwater anglers. From tackle to tech and the advanced tactics both allow for on the ice, these options have opened a world of better fishing to those who have followed along. As a result, considerably more fish are caught each winter than the season before. Ice fishing has become its own booming industry, and the pastime has seen increasing participation. Here are a few of the best ice fishing innovations available.
Custom Ice Rods & Reels — I can recall as a young boy standing over a hole watching a float hover and then disappear down into the black depths of the blue-white cylinder cut into the surface of Lake Ashtabula. My babysitter’s husband would shout “Run!” and I’d scamper off away from the group with the homemade wood-and-metal jiggle rod in hand and about 15 feet of thick line trailing behind me. In turn, the striped form of a yellow perch would rocket up onto the frozen surface and slide across the ice. Things have evolved since then.
Downsized models allowed for the attachment of microspin reels. Then came the creation of specialized sticks for jigging, dead sticking, and integration of sensitive spring bobbers among many other options. The recent addition of round, fly-style reels to eliminate line twist and present baits with more precision is also changing how anglers offer up baits and lures.
The Spring Bobber — For those fishing perch, crappies, bluegills and other species with a subtle bite, no tool has proven more effective at detecting the slightest inhale than the spring bobber. These devices will pick up the tiniest bump when a fish hits a small lure. Whether a clip-on version to help increase bite detection on a favorite ice rod, or one built in by a rod manufacturer, these spring bobbers have increased ice anglers’ success exponentially, especially on the panfish front.
Modern Ice Suits — I recall my first set of ice fishing coveralls spending most every winter weekend night hanging over the vent in my childhood home drying out from the knees down. Depending on how fast the fishing was that day, from the elbows too. The brown jumpsuit with the red liner and the hard metal zipper was a hand-me-down from my dad when he upgraded for a new suit to help with winter work in our family’s long driveway. Since then, I, along with many other anglers have invested in waterproof and windproof suits with padded knees designed to soften the blow of hole-hopping, more D-rings than on a mountaineer’s backpack, and plenty of pockets and patches to stash tackle packs and loose lures. Today’s ice wear offered from all major companies can be tailored to fit the exposure level and the exploratory nature of those ice anglers on the move and has helped to keep us out there longer at a greater comfort level, even on the chilliest days.
The Power Auger — The Jiffy Model 30 was the first commercial power auger to hit the ice en masse. Since its inception heralded the dawn of modern ice fishing and the ability to make many holes and explore them all, many other companies have tweaked and improved on the power auger. From units powered by propane and four-stroke engines, to electric options run by lithium-ion batteries capable of producing three dozen holes on a charge, the power auger has been one of the most amazing technological accomplishments on ice, especially in the last decade where more and more options have become available to anglers.
1. On-Ice Sonar — If there is one thing that means the difference between catching fish and staring at a column full of cold water, it is on-ice sonar. No other development has been as revolutionary as fishfinders tailored specifically for winter angling. From Vexilar leading the charge in the 1980s and 90s to the expansion of offerings from industry leaders like Marcum, Humminbird and Lowrance in the last two decades, these hardy units designed to display what lurks below the ice even in the toughest of conditions take much of the guesswork out of winter fishing. I’ve turned around and went home two hours into a drive to an ice fishing destination simply because I forgot my sonar, it’s that important. I’ve recommended to many that it’s best that they have a sonar even before they buy a power auger, it is so key to finding, understanding, and catching fish. Nothing else has changed the way we angle in winter more than on-ice sonar units.