The city of Sidney recently released the results of a needs survey and the Sidney Herald published a two-part series on the results. Space did not allow for the inclusion of individual responses for some questions. Those responses are listed below.
The following are Individual responses for streets needing immediate attention (listed verbatim):
- All cross streets with Main Street need to have either yield signs or two-way stops at the very least. This is the same for 4th Street
- Highway 200
- 14th Street SW ASAP
- The streets by Nutter Park where they just did digging. The ruts and uneven ground are crazy.
- Central Avenue
- 22nd Avenue NW and the gravel streets to the west of 22nd
- West Holly needs a pedestrian crosswalk with push button signaling between the community services building and the hospital.
- 22nd Avenue NW, 5th Street NW, 23rd Avenue NW, 6th Street NW, and 7th Street NW
- All of them that don’t get priority for hospital, fire, or police access
- Holly Street by the Justice Center
- Main Street
- Hospital access roads
- All residential streets
- 11th Street SE, the street by White Drug, the street in front of the ER has a huge dip by where the ambulances park and have to go over
- 4th Avenue SE
- The corner of 15th Street SW and 9th Avenue
- The one in front of the hospital
- Main Street at the railroad crossing
- Central and Lincoln
- Seven Sisters Railroad Crossing
- Ones with the large potholes
- Wherever this is dirt or the roads are falling apart
- 12th NW, just north of the hospital
- 32nd Avenue NW
- Side streets right of Central both east and west
- 2nd Street SE to NE
- Central
- Central, Holly, 9th Avenue, Lincoln, 2nd Avenue, and 4th Avenue
- We need to get rid of uncontrolled intersections and put stop signs in. North-south running roads have stop signs. East-west can drive through it would take away the need for uncontrolled intersections
- Lincoln Avenue, 21st Avenue NW
- School areas
- 4th Avenue SE
- 9th Avenue SW and 14th Street SW
- I know this is not the City’s responsibility, but the south part of the truck route- 14th Street SE
- Holly Street needs pedestrian access. All school zones need 4-way stops
- 9th, behind the old Reynolds
- Lost Highway 261
- 10th across the tracks, alley gutters on east side
- Central Avenue- I don’t know why we can’t have pretty street lights
- All roads around the schools and hospital
- Correct long overdue drainage issues on 11st Street SW. Too much water is headed down this street and we could use a storm drain. Sidewalks are crumbling because water backed up on the sidewalks, freezes and then it’s our responsibility.
- Many residential streets need to be redone and need better drainage
- Side streets
- Many side streets are crumbling around old patches
- Lincoln, Truck Route, Holly
- Drainage on the NE side of town. The streets routinely back up with water and flood the yards and sometimes homes in the area during heavy rain.
- Truck route needs curb/gutter and sidewalks. All streets need some level of patch work and pothole filling. Sidewalks around the public parks
- Holly and 14th
- More crossings along Holly. It’s different then it was even 5 years ago. There used to be nothing over there and now there is a grocery, banks, and more housing. It needs to be made safe and accessible for pedestrians.
- 11th Street SW off 9th Avenue SW due to a homeowner being allowed to pump water on the street for years.
- Those around the grade schools, school and the high school. Elementary drop off and pick up is CRAZY! Those streets around the parks also.
- 14th Street SW
- 9th Avenue SW/NW, 4th Street NE, and 3rd Street NE
The individual responses for sidewalks needing immediate attention are:
- 10th Avenue
- 12th Avenue
- 14th Avenue
- 14th Street SW
- The areas between westside school and the middle school. A lot of kids walk in these areas in the busy morning time and sidewalks are needed.
- Parks (x3)
- Around public parks. It’s crazy that a place that attracts children isn’t stroller, bike, cart friendly.
- 22nd Avenue NW (x5)
- Going up to North Meadows. Lots of people walk to and from there and with the softball complex it would be nice to have a safe route (x2)
- Walking paths in South Meadow
- Northside of Holly from Millers Corner to Blue Rock (x4)
- Along Holly (x2)
- North Side of Holly
- Holly to the Hospital
- West side of Lincoln (x3)
- Sunflower Lane
- Sage Lily Drive
- Red River Drive
- 5th Street NW
- 23rd Street NW
- 25th Street NW
- In residential parts of Sidney. The sidewalk access is spotty at best and is completely inaccessible for individuals with handicaps to utilize.
- From downtown to Fox Run (x2). The town is not friendly for anyone without a vehicle.
- Lincoln Avenue (x6)
- First 3 blocks of 4th Street from the middle school to Lincoln
- From current bike path to each city park and school
- Central Avenue (x3)
- Main Street (x2)
- Yellowstone Merc Area
- The SE side of town. Lots of the sidewalks need to be leveled and replaced.
- Downtown Business District
- NE side of town sidewalks are horrible. We must walk in the street to avoid tripping or falling on existing sidewalk.
- 3rd Avenue NE
- Connect Wagon Wheel Trailer Court to the sidewalk on Hwy 16
- Additional handicap ramps/curbs at the ends of sidewalks
- If there is a sidewalk on a block, those sidewalks should have the ramps at the corners for those that use scooters or wheelchairs due to physical mobility issues. They need to jump curbs currently and that is a cause for concern for liability.
- Over by the Elks
The individual responses for intersections needing curb ramps are:
- 22nd Avenue NW and Sunflower Lane
- 22nd Avenue NW and Sage Lily Drive
- 22nd Avenue NW and 5th Street NW
- Each intersection on Central Avenue (which I think might already be done) (x4)
- Each intersection on Main Street (x6)
- Holly Street on 14th (Street to the hospital) (x3)
- All of Lincoln Avenue (x2)
- All downtown streets (x2)
- Any heavy flow intersections for foot traffic (x2)
- Library, School and Park areas (x4)
The survey also allowed for additional comments. Those comments (published verbatim) are:
- With all due respect, I don’t feel it’s right to tell homeowners to just put a pump in when they’re having a major sewer issue because it wasn’t done correctly in the first place. Not to mention we’ve already spent $12,000 dollars on this issue.
- Please fix the lights on the bike path. It can be scary at night when half of the lights are out or not working.
- How about building a shallow duck pond between the old Reynolds and the Lodge, add some park benches and make it accessible for the old folks. Maybe a concrete walkway all the way around it. I know it’s susceptible to heavy runoff, but if a man-made pond was lined with heavy rock and the depth was limited to 5’. Just saying it would look awesome! I’d like to see some sort of law or mandate that any dead tree needs to be removed ASAP. How about a fresh coat of paint for the water tower or removing the vulture hatchery? Please, please, please make the owners of the Center Theater paint their building, put windows in it and fix the marquee. I love this place, but what an eyesore.
- I would really like to see park bathrooms remodeled and readily available. Alcohol use is a problem in our area in teens and adults.
- I would love to see a pool that can be used year-round.
- We need a rec center desperately. No one wants to live here because there is nothing to do here. Sidney is dying compared to Watford and Williston because they have created rec centers. Professionals do not want to come here because there is nothing to do for families.
- Would be great to see a community center here in Sidney.
- We need more indoor activities.
- Our teens are getting into trouble. Drinking, smoking, vaping. If they had something else to do, I’m pretty sure they’d stop.
- Wish the survey saved while in progress. Lost it 3 times but persisted.
- A rec center where we can take kids in the winter months would be really nice.
- Sidney is just a sitting duck. There need to be more to our town than casinos, hotels, and gas stations. There is a lot of small shops to shop at, but nothing for men, children, or babies.
- Renew the downtown area with incentives for tearing down current buildings and replace with business centric storefronts to increase foot traffic.
- We have a jail full of inmates who are in there for minor offenses who should be out working our streets, cleaning our streets and parks. We need to have a sheriff who supports this and we also need to have better worker relations between our county and our city officials.
- We’d never qualify for loans.
- Updating more parks would be nice. Also, open land parks would be great. It would be nice to see a larger dog park since so many people use it. I would really love to see more activities done with our parks. It would be amazing to see something happen at the park by the old Reynolds. Maybe even a kid fishing pond? It just seems like such a waste of space because there is no good playground equipment. It is such a large area; it could really be something neat. Williston does a great job with their parks and rec department putting on family events. Sidney could easily do this as well.
- More streetlights on busy roads such as Holly by the fairgrounds and Lincoln Avenue
- An indoor pool with possible extra recs added on would provide something for everyone of all ages.
- I still believe a rec center for all ages, not located at the fairgrounds, is a high, high priority.
- Being I don’t live in Sidney city limits, my main concern would be indoor recreation options. Indoor swimming pool, basketball courts, batting cages, track, playground for the littles, etc.. I know at one point there was fundraising going on for a rec center. What ever happened to that?
- We are in desperate, desperate need of a community/family/rec center! Anything to do besides drink and gamble.
- Improve the look of Central Avenue in town. I don’t know why every small town in North Dakota has a nicer Main Street than ours. Our town is by far a better town than any town in North Dakota but yet doesn’t look as nice.
- Make the state adjust the lights on Central to work together not random.
- A year-round recreation center would be ideal.
- I would love to see a recreation center such as the arc of Williston or the roughrider center of Watford City. I feel we have good summer options here in Sidney, but our winter options are really lacking!
- People with mental health issues need somewhere to go besides the hospital, which usually has too many patients.
- The biggest concern I have is nothing for middle school and high school kids to do, especially in winter, and no shopping to get basics such as clothing for my son.
- I believe the area needs more recreational activities for parents to do with their children routinely. The parks are great but other options would be greatly appreciated.
- The drainage on the streets specifically in the case of the NE area of town needs to be addressed.
- I really wish the city would enforce keeping lawns in order and trash picked up (good example is 321 4th Avenue NE) as it looks like a hillbilly haven with trash blocking the walkways.
- Need more ramps at the end of sidewalks for people to use walker or wheelchairs.
- Needs to be more recreation for young children and teens. An all-around recreation center for all ages would be nice and bring the community together.
- A facility for winter activities for all ages (but especially youth) would get a lot of use. Something similar to the ARC in Williston (with meeting rooms, gym with childcare, classes for kids, etc..)
- I would love to see a center for children, teens, and adults similar to the ARC in Williston. I think it would be a great addition for our community.
- Sidney needs a recreational area for teenagers so they stay away from the parks and stop exposing young children to things they shouldn’t be exposed to. This would help teenagers stay out of trouble and improve our chances of having less problematic adults in Sidney Montana.
- Please, please find a way to build a rec center. Our community is need of a place for kids to be able to get together during our long winter season.