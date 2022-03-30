On March 22, 1972, all 100 delegates to the Montana Constitutional Convention gathered at the Capitol in Helena to sign off on a new state Constitution they’d just spent months researching, debating, negotiating and writing — and which would be ratified by voters on June 6 of that year. In observance of the 50th anniversary of the delegates’ adoption of the document, Montana Free Press this week presents a series of articles exploring the state Constitution’s history, legacy, influence and future.
The 1972 convention that produced Montana’s current state Constitution was by all accounts a watershed moment in the state’s modern history.
The late 1960s and early 1970s had brought a wave of progressive energy to the state’s civic life, a zeitgeist remembered by historians Michael Malone, Richard Roeder and William Lang, writing in “Montana: A History of Two Centuries,” as expressing itself in “a new concern for preserving the environment, a renewed pride in community, and a new interest in reforming and improving society and government.” Additionally, the Butte-based Anaconda Company, the copper conglomerate that had exerted outsized influence over Montana politics for the first half of the 20th century, was in decline.
Against that backdrop, a push to replace the 1889 Constitution Montana had adopted at statehood hit a critical mass. The 19th-century document had been drafted in a convention presided over by Butte copper baron William A. Clark, who later bribed Montana legislators into naming him to a seat in the United States Senate. A 2003 analysis published in the Montana Law Review concluded the old Constitution had weakened the governor’s executive branch, dividing power between too many boards and agencies, and hamstrung the Legislature by giving it too little time to meet and debate proposed laws.
Montana voters endorsed the idea of a new constitutional convention, now widely known as the “Con-Con,” in 1970. As the state prepared for the convention, a court ruling excluded sitting legislators and other elected state officials from serving as delegates, meaning the new Constitution was drafted by people who were in many cases everyday citizens — ranchers, beekeepers, or homemakers — rather than political insiders. As they debated provisions over the course of the convention, held in the state Capitol in the winter of 1972, the 58 Democratic, 36 Republican and 6 independent delegates seated themselves alphabetically to de-emphasize their party affiliations.
Half a century later, those debates have begun to slip into history as a foundational chapter of Montana lore akin to the explorations of Lewis and Clark or Butte’s copper wars. The Constitution itself, ratified by voters on June 6, 1972, remains Montana’s foundational legal document, defining the basic structure of state government and laying out the bounds within which the state’s ever-energetic political debates play out.
In addition to being a foundational legal text, however, the Constitution is a fundamentally political one. As such, it has its share of critics. It’s been the subject of both ongoing debate and — by design — periodic revision over the full course of its 50-year history.
Rob Natelson, a former University of Montana law professor and longtime conservative activist, argues, for example, that the 1972 Constitution harmed the state economy by opening the door to more public spending and aggressive environmental regulations. The new Constitution kept the old document’s balanced budget requirement, but omitted a provision putting a constitutional cap on the state’s property tax collections.
“Following the adoption of the Constitution, there was an enormous increase in the relative size of the Montana public sector and the Montana tax burden relative to other states,” Natelson, who now works for a conservative think tank in Colorado, said in an interview this month.
As its present-day detractors note, the Constitution was adopted by a relatively narrow margin, 2,532 of approximately 230,000 votes, in a referendum that was immediately challenged before the Montana Supreme Court. Two years later, a voter initiative nixed a provision that had switched the state Legislature from biennial sessions to meeting every year, the first of more than two-dozen times the document has been amended.
Now, in Montana’s current political moment, there are signs that the 1972 Constitution may be facing a sort of midlife crisis as its reputation as one of the most progressive state constitutions in the nation runs up against the aspirations of hardline Republicans empowered by the increasingly firm control of state government Montana voters have given their party.
To its fans, the 1972 Constitution is a progressive milestone that modernized Montana’s system of government and guaranteed Montanans a sweeping list of individual and collective rights. The new Constitution barred the Legislature from working in closed sessions, centralized property tax assessment at the state level, and shifted authority for redrawing congressional and legislative districts away from the partisan Legislature to an independent redistricting commission.
The Constitution also recognized “the distinct and unique cultural heritage of the American Indians” and obligated the state to provide its citizens a free and equitable system of elementary and secondary schools. It articulates explicit rights to privacy and individual dignity, rights to observe and participate in the workings of government, and Montana’s landmark right to “a clean and healthful environment.”
“Time Magazine called it a ‘model document,’” Malone, Roeder and Lang wrote, “and the federal government prepared a special film to portray it abroad as an example of grass-roots democracy in action.”
Among the key reforms included in the 1972 Constitution are provisions to make it easier to amend than the 1889 Constitution was — processes that in theory make it easier for Montana’s leaders and citizens to keep the Constitution in sync with the needs of the changing state.
Under the 1889 Constitution, amendment proposals and calls for new constitutional conventions could be initiated only by a two-thirds supermajority votes of both houses of the Legislature. Under the 1972 document, amendments and convention calls can also be proposed by initiative, giving advocates who’ve been stymied by legislative politics a route around institutional power if they can gather enough signatures from citizens. In both cases, proposed amendments take effect only after passing a popular vote.