Rau Elementary School is proud to announce Jamison Whiteman, son of Jamie and Leslie Whiteman, as their Student of the Quarter.
Jamison is a happy, sweet student. He shares his smile and laughter with everyone that he sees. Jamison is also a hard worker, and puts his best effort into everything that he does. Jamison has shown great improvement in his time at Rau. He is polite to staff and fellow students alike. Jamison brightens a room as soon as he enters.
He enjoys coloring, blocks, puzzles, watching movies, swinging, and spending time with his family and friends.