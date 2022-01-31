After two defeats in preliminary hearings this past week, Jordan Hall (Gideon Knox) has had another setback and a fourth may be looming in the near future.
The case in which Adrian Jawort is suing Gideon Knox Group (Hall) for libel for libel in a story posted on the Montana Daily Gazette will now be heard in Great Falls rather than Sidney.
State District Judge Elizabeth Best, who is the fourth judge to be assigned to the case, issued the order on Thursday,
A case accusing a conservative Sidney pastor of libeling a transgender activist will be tried in Great Falls, because the pastor has tainted the local jury poll in Richland County with repeated “inflammatory” public comments, a judge has ruled.
Best stated that since the lawsuit was filed last September, Hall has repeatedly used social and other media to talk about the case, the jury pool and the trial, including comments that are “inflammatory and suggested violence against Jawort’s counsel.”
Best said she doesn’t think Richland County residents “are inherently biased” but that Hall’s “media blitz against Jawort and her attorneys will likely result in a large number of potential jurors having deeply held opinions about the case and parties.”
Along with the change in venue, on Thursday Jawort’s attorney, Constance Van Kley, also ask Best to sanction pastor Jordan “J.D.” Hall, saying the pastor is making repeated public threats of violence against her and her attorneys. Jawort also claims Hall has been inappropriately challenging and criticizing Best in public statements.
“Threats and calls for violence on a mass scale are bells that cannot be unrung,” wrote the attorney. “Hall’s followers report that they have heard him and some report that they’re in on the joke whenever Hall winks that his threats are `metaphor.’”
Thursday’s request said Hall should be sanctioned with a fine or some other penalty finding him liable for his actions, which are meant to “disrupt and undermine the proceedings.”
Hall has been very vocal about his opinion of Judge Best as well, stating she is “the most liberal in the state.”
Hall also has said his lawyer, Matthew Monforton, has warned him to tone down his public comments about the case but Hall is refusing to comply with his attorney’s advice.
Monforton maintains that nothing Hall has said “qualify as a true threat under the First Amendment.”
As of press time, there has been no decision on the request for sanctions.
Hall posted an article last spring on the Montana Daily Gazette website that said Jawort had confronted a state senator in the halls of the Capitol during the 2021 Montana Legislature and that the senator had to be escorted to safety at the Senate’s sergeant-at-arms.
Jawort said the exchange never happened and sued Hall last September for libel. Since that time Hall has said or posted numerous public statements challenging Jawort and her lawyers, including former state attorney general candidate Raph Graybill.