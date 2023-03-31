Richland County Job Fair and Career Expo

Job Fair and Career Expo hosts. Left to right are Kelly Reisig, Alzada Arithson, Andy Keller, Sheriff Dynneson, Pam Shelmidine, Kali Godfrey, and Katie Dasinger.

 Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture

The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Richland County Department Heads and Sidney Job Service will host the Richland County Job Fair and Career Expo April 19th at the Richland County Event Center.

Workforce in Richland County will likely see a shift with the closure of Sidney Sugars and the welcome of ACE Hardware among other new and expanding businesses.



