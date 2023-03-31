The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Richland County Department Heads and Sidney Job Service will host the Richland County Job Fair and Career Expo April 19th at the Richland County Event Center.
Workforce in Richland County will likely see a shift with the closure of Sidney Sugars and the welcome of ACE Hardware among other new and expanding businesses.
In addition to the traditional vendor style job fair, this year’s Job Fair and Career Expo will feature educational sessions. The first educational session is geared towards area employers.
The first session will span 10am - 11am and cover “Scenarios for Success”. Some of these scenarios include resources on state funded training opportunities, bonding programs and the expansion of apprenticeship programs. Strategies covered in this session are specifically employer initiated.
The second educational session is catered toward employees or unemployed individuals. This one-hour session will start at 1pm and cover an overview of the labor market, employer expectations, job hunting tips and how to convey your value to potential employers among other topics. Registration is not necessary for either session.
Sidney Job Service will be facilitating these free educational sessions and will remain on site to guide any individual or business to resources including training funding, dislocated worker programs and unemployment.
Our own Job Service Director, Steve Olson, stated, “Job Service is a hidden gem of workforce development services. We provide a wide variety of information, resources and funding which we’d like the citizens and businesses of Sidney and surrounding communities to take full advantage of. Job Service Sidney is pleased to be joining with the Chamber in this effort.”
The vendor Job Fair and Career Expo will span 2pm - 6:30pm with roughly 35 vendors, resource agencies and housing options available. Currently there are over 200 job openings within Richland County. The Richland County public is encouraged to visit the Richland County Job Fair and Career Expo. It’s always wise to explore your options, evaluate your benefits and keep tabs on the labor market.