The Junior High Rodeo will be taking place this weekend where five Sidney students have qualified to compete.
Participants accumulate points throughout the fall and spring that are used at state. It starts in August with long go’s and short go’s taking place in May and June.
“We welcome the community to come and watch any or all of the events,” said Kristin Larson. There will be a $5 entry fee for one day or you can buy a weekend pass for $10.
Sidney’s contestants include Drew Ellingson, Garrett Larson, Garrett Youngquist, Jerron Rau and Avery Hazen. Hazen won’t be competing as she will be on a Close Up trip to Washington, but she qualified to compete.
Ellingson participates in the light rifle chute, breakaway and chute dogging. Garrett Larson competes in light rifle chuting, breakaway, team roping, chute dogging, goat trying and ribbon roping.
Youngquist will compete in light rifle chuting, breakaway, chute dogging and goat tying. Rau is going to be competing in tie down, team roping and goat tying.
Hazen qualified to participate in barrel racing, goat tying, pole bending and ribbon roping.
“Barrel racing is my favorite because I’ve trained my horse to do it and we compete well in it. My horse, Emma, is good at it,” Hazen said.
It was after her older sister got involved in rodeo that she decided she wanted to start as well.
“I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old, so for six years. It’s my sport,” said Hazen.
While Rau couldn’t pick a favorite event because he enjoys them all, he noted that his goat tying horse Buddy and his tiedown horse Breeze are good horses.
“I like team events. It’s more fun when there’s more people,” said Rau. He has been competing for five years and started when he was just 8 years old.
Youngquist said his favorite event to compete in with his horse Maxwell is the breakaway event.
“It’s just exciting to catch the cow,” he said.
Youngquist has been competing for four years, since he was 9 years old. He got involved because his dad used to be active in the rodeo.
Garrett Larson and his horse Fancy will be competing is the weekends events.
“It’s been a good season. I’ve been doing it since I was 5 years old. So for eight years,” he said.
Ellingson said his favorite event to compete in is chute dogging because it gets his adrenaline pumping.
“It feels good to throw down,” said Ellingson. He will be competing this weekend with his horse Gray.
“Historically, Sidney has been good at sending kids to state,” added Kristin Larson.
Catch all the rodeo fun starting Friday, May 31, the rodeo starts at 1 p.m. On June 1, events start at noon and on Sunday, June 2, events start at 9 a.m.