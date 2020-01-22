The JSEC committee got together for their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 21, which was the normal meeting day of the third Tuesday of this month.
The main topic of discussion revolved around old business and project updates regarding the “Beer and Biz ideas.”
“I was conceptualizing it more as a networking event like where people go to buy their beers or not buy their beers at the bar and then go to whatever designated area to network with each other and learn about JSEC,” AmeriCorps member for Communities in Action Samantha Boshoff said. “I would suggest making it a recurring event.”
All of the members liked that idea, but others were proposed as well.
“Maybe one time if you have a specialist coming into the job service that’s going to talk to employers about workman’s compensation, we can put it out and say today we’re having a speaker on workman’s compensation and have it be a 10-minute thing, “ administrative assistant Leann Pelvit at the MonDak Heritage Center said.
Margie Peterson, a workforce consultant at Job Service Sidney and JSEC, added to her suggestion.
“I like that, so we can present like on this day we’re going to have this type of speaker,” she said. “Hopefully, whoever we have present first will be such a dynamo that the word will spread that this is a good thing.”
All were in favor of having speakers speak between 10-15 minutes have a social for 50 minutes having the forum typesetting for an hour.
“We should start it out by introducing JSEC and then introduce the speaker and if people have questions, that’s great; if they don’t, they can just sit there and chat,” Pelvit said.
Some ideas that were brought up in the meeting for things to discuss included workplace culture and the benefits of potential industry-wide trainings.
“Maybe our first one should be about what JSEC can do for a business and then just have them asked what the issues your business has,” Pelvit said. “What do you need help with, that’s what we’re here for.”
Don Smies, who is currently the president of the committee and works at the Health Department for the DUI Task Force and Prevention, thought that all made sense.
“That does make sense, that way when we kick the door open on this thing, we’re like this is who we are and this is what we want to do to help you,” he said.
As a way to stand out, Pelvit suggested having the forums from 5:15-6:15 p.m. creating an odd number.
“It’s kind of sticks in your brain; it’s kind of different than everything else,” she said.
As far as when this forum type event would happen, a confirmed date is yet to be determined.
The next JSEC meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at noon at the MonDak Heritage Center.