A trial date of Tuesday, Jan. 28, through Tuesday, Feb. 4, was set for Sasha Marie Hinds at a scheduling conference in Richland County District Court Monday morning. Hinds is charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated assault after the death of her 2-month-old baby in March and the alleged stabbing of the defendant’s half-brother Brendan Sheehan.
Hinds’ attorney Michael Haase said he had spoken to his client about waiving the right to a jury trial and intended to do so. County attorney Janet Christoffersen said the state has a right to oppose waiving a jury trial and Judge Katherine Bidegaray acknowledged that fact.
Hinds was not required in court for the hearing. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Hinds could face up to 20 years in a state prison and a fine of up to $50,000 or both. For deliberate homicide, she faces 10 years to life in state prison or the death penalty.