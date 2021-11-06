developing featured Juvenile arrested, charges pending for threats against Watford High School Nov 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. According to a press release by the Watford, North Dakota Police Department, a juvenile is in custody after the department received threats toward a school.On the evening of Friday Nov. 5, 2021 the Watford City Police Department receivedinformation regarding a threat made towards the Watford City High School. Through the course of the investigation a juvenile was taken into custody and charges are pending.The Watford City Police Department has no other information of any threats towards theWatford City High School or any other McKenzie County Public School District #1 building.There will be increased law enforcement presence around all McKenzie County Public School District # 1 buildings this week to ensure all students are safe.The press release stated no further information would be made available due to this being a juvenile investigation.The Sidney Herald will report any developments as they are released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juvenile Watford City High School Press Release School Mckenzie County Public School Threat Watford City Police Department Investigation Load comments Most Popular Butte man admits to rape of 14-year-old girl; prosecutors want 30-year prison term 2021 Richland County Municipal Election Results Police blotter: man in basement, aggravated burglary, stolen property, arrest assist, sound asleep Casper police employee involved in fight was an off-duty officer, police say This is the Least Educated City in Montana Plentywood High School volleyball Sharbono leads Warriors over Chinook in first round Eagles win close game in first round of playoffs This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Montana Baldwin should take responsibility for the shooting More Stories Montana's Red Wave Looking to Kentucky’s past to understand Montana health nominee’s future By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill by Eric Dietrich Montana Free Press Norby, Potter testify on coal plant closure biil that directs PSC to evaluate economic impacts By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press Week 6 legislative roundup: COVID-19 sheild law, family medical leave, income tax & more By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism Cutting out the judicial appointment middleman by Mara Silvers Montana Free Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection