According to a press release by the Watford, North Dakota Police Department, a juvenile is in custody after the department received threats toward a school.

On the evening of Friday Nov. 5, 2021 the Watford City Police Department received

information regarding a threat made towards the Watford City High School. Through the course of the investigation a juvenile was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The Watford City Police Department has no other information of any threats towards the

Watford City High School or any other McKenzie County Public School District #1 building.

There will be increased law enforcement presence around all McKenzie County Public School District # 1 buildings this week to ensure all students are safe.

The press release stated no further information would be made available due to this being a juvenile investigation.

The Sidney Herald will report any developments as they are released.

