Ryan Kasson, a game warden in the area, spoke at the Kiwanis meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20 to discuss his position.
Sidney has not had a game warden for roughly two years, prior to Kasson assuming the position.
“I wanted to be a game warden since I was about 12 years old,” Kasson said. “I figured if I had to work for a living, dealing with hunters and fishermen and educating people, that’s what I wanted to do.”
Kasson, who was born in California, started his career in Jordan and attended Montana State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology.
“The state statute says that a game warden enforces hunting, fishing and trapping laws in our recreational areas,” Kasson said. “One of the reasons I stayed up here and didn’t go back to California was because I think in Montana you get to be a game warden. It’s one of the few states that our job is actually to enforce hunting, fishing, trapping laws and educate the public on the resources.”
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which affects the brains and spinal columns in deer, elk and moose, and ultimately becomes fatal, is a major issue today. Although there is no cure, Kasson said he hopes CWD can be better controlled.
“Last year, we decided to focus a lot of our efforts in testing animals on the Wyoming border due to a positive sample within a half a mile of the border,” he said. “Hunters are worried about CWD, and the future of hunting is due to that. We’re going to make a lot more effort up here. Hunting is changing a lot with CWD.”
There’s also a new license system in Montana. Kasson said he has received a lot of comments about it.
“The way it’s going to work is sportsmen or women can apply for their license online, and they will be sent a link and be able to print off a copy,” he explained.
While he loves all aspects of his job, Kasson said the most rewarding part for him is the education portion of being a game warden.
“I do like hunting season,” he said. “That’s the major contact that we have with a lot of non-residents coming in. But in the same aspect, I do like the fishing season. I like being on the water.
“For me, though,” Kasson continued, “my greatest joy is speaking to people and speaking to younger people. I look at my job as education. I have three ways to educate. I can have a conversation. I can write you a line or I can write you a ticket.”
The next Kiwanis meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 27 beginning at noon at Elks Lodge.