During the weekly Kiwanis meeting on Thursday at noon at Elks Lodge, the first order of business was to bring up the Montana Grizzlies vs. the Montana State Bobcats football game this weekend.
As a way to add to the competitive nature of the rivalry in a positive manner, a sheet was passed around to pick who would win the game. If the team you chose loses, then you have to make a $20 donation and the winners will have a special dessert made for next week’s Kiwanis meeting on Wednesday instead of Thursday because of Thanksgiving.
The other topic on the agenda during the meeting was about informing people of the upcoming 2020 Census.
“The census is coming up in 2020,” City Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Redfield said. “There was a pretty obvious decline in every area for participation for 2000 vs. 2010 and we definitely want to see a higher increase, especially in Richland County.”
Some questions Redfield understands the feeling of not wanting to elaborate on, but some of the information is necessary to get an accurate count on the census.
“They ask for your household income and a lot of people don’t want to give that information, but that’s one of the most important areas of the census and population and household,” she said.
The census is going to start in March 2020, where every household will receive a postcard in the mail with a code that will allow you to fill out the census online for the first time next year rather than have someone come to your door and everything is confidential.
The local impact of the census is most important to Redfield.
“Median household incomes are what sets our target rate. Target rates are what the state says are combined water and sewer is,” she said. “The issue is if a bunch of people who make a lot of money fill out the census, but low-income people don’t, we’re not getting the good median and then our median household income is high and then they say our target rates are really high and we can’t apply for grants.”
The next Kiwanis meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon at Elks Lodge.