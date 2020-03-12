Brad Faulhaber’s class from Sidney High School was once again back at the Kiwanis meeting on Thursday, March 12, this time to bring a mock supreme court case, the case of the Santa Fe Independent School District vs. Doe.
The case revolved around prayer before football games — the case limited chances for public schools to further and bring forward religious messages at school events.
The original case was ruled on back in 2000 by the U.S. Supreme Court, with a vote of 6–3. It centered on a Texas school board policy that allowed student-led prayer before football games, which was contested as a violation the First Amendment’s establishment clause.
Sidney High School students, Christine Turek and Sam Stephenson, played petitioners. In opposition, Madi Brost and Lorraine Coronato played the respondents arguing the case in front of the mock supreme court. The court was led by Sidney High School student, also in this scenario, Chief Justice Maysen Mindt.
“The issue of this case allowing independent, intervening choices of individual students to deliver a pregame message at a football game is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment,” Turek said. “The purpose of the school policy serves the important and legitimate goals of solemnizing the sporting event, promoting good sportsmanship, and is establishing an appropriate setting for athletic competition.”
After Turek took questions from the supreme court, Brost had the first opportunity to present the respondents' first argument.
“As seen on the first amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America, religious expression is a fundamental right for individuals,” she said. “However, when the government and the government agencies begin to advance religion and inhibit non-religion [it] is a violation of that same first amendment, specifically the Establishment Clause.”
The Establishment Clause prohibits the establishment of religion by Congress.
Stephenson was next to present the case on behalf of the petitioners.
“This policy is not only constitutional and removing it would be unconstitutional,” he said. “This policy is non-secular. It may have religious outcomes, or it may not, and that’s entirely up to the students. If you’re going to inhibit the ability of religion to be spoken, that is against the Establishment Clause and the Lemon Test.”
Rounding out the arguments in front of the court before they moved to decide which way the court would lean in favor of, was Coronato.
“Passing this policy as constitutional is a bad idea. No line can be drawn if you guys do choose to pass this,” she said. “If a student can vote and privatize prayer at a football game, the effect of this can linger on; in the first amendment, a core policy of the first amendment is to prevent the position of the majority of religious views on the minority.”
After the mock justices deliberated each argument, they came back with the result of a majority vote of 3-2 in favor of the respondents.
