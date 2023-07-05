The Sidney Kiwanis Club will host its annual Pie Social Fundraiser July 14 to benefit children in the community.
The Pie Social is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the club, along with apple sales in the fall, and has been a fixture in the community more than 20 years.
Jessie Chamberlin, Kiwanis vice president and member of the Pie Social committee, said all proceeds from the social are put toward the Kiwanis Youth Fund, which can only be used for supporting local youths and youth programs.
Some of the programs include Boy and Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Clubs, Key Club and the Richland County 4-H and Rodeo Club. The fund is also used for scholarships and to send kids to trainings and camps.
“It’s all about the youth,” club secretary treasurer Tami Christensen said. “We want to help kids with what they’re doing currently and what they’re going to do in the future.”
Chamberlin said it's crucial to remember the event gives students better opportunities to be successful.
“I think the most important thing is it goes to supporting kids locally,” she said. “It’s our way of getting these kids what they need.”
The luncheon and social sells meals for $12. Meals include hamburgers or brats, homemade beans, chips, a drink and, of course, pie. All meals and pies are made by Kiwanis Club members and served by Sidney High School students.
Individual pie slices go for $5, and at the end of the event, whole pies are sold for $18.
The social will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at Sidney Middle School south entrance and the Veterans Memorial Park.