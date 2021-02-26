A Sidney man has been arrested and charged with burglary and theft of property exceeding $1,500 in a case that goes back to the 2019 shooting death of Tyler Hayden, according to Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Logan Krauser of Sidney was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with burglary (first offense) in connection with the burglary of Kyle Severson and Karina Orozco’s residence.
The burglary occurred on July, 2, 2019, the same evening Severson shot and killed Tyler Hayden at the Loaf n Jug convenience store in Sidney. Severson was found guilty of mitigated deliberate homicide in that case and sentenced to 40 years.
Upon arrival at the home, Orozco told officers someone had broken into the home and taken several items, approximately $2,000 in cash an AK-47 and a shotgun.
When asked if she thought the burglary had anything to do with the shooting of Hayden, she told officers, “I think so.”
According to the police chief, the burglary took place shortly after the shooting while officers were investigating the scene and interviewing Severson, who had turned himself in to authorities after the shooting.
Court records show Cindy Alkire, Krauser’s mother, told Sidney police officers that Krauser told her he had been caught on video breaking into Kyle Reversion’s house. Alike also told officers Krauser showed her a stack of $20 bills.
Court records also state officers executed a search warrant at the home of Dalton Watson on Aug. 6, 2019. Officers found a medical marijuana card belonging to Karina Orozco, who was living with Krauser. Watson said the card had “showed up” some time after July 3 and that Krauser and Immanuel Brown had been coming and going since that time. The documents state Watson also told officers Krauser and Brown had committed the burglary.
Krauser told Watson he had taken an Xbox, cash and other items, according to police reports.
An officer was able to contact Krauser on Oct. 4, 2019, and was told that he had moved to Oregon and did not plan on returning to Montana, however Krauser appeared at the Richland County Law and Justice Center on Oct. 18, 2019, and was interviewed by law enforcement. Krauser allegedly told officers he was “with a buddy” on the night Severson shot Hayden. Krauser did not identify the buddy and told officers he did not know “Manny” or Immanuel Brown.
William Krauser, Logan’s father, also told officers Krauser had admitted to robbing the house, according to police reports.
Krauser’s trial is scheduled to be held no later than June 24, 2021.
Bail was set at $50,000.