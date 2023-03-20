20230321_093404.jpg
Michelle Byer, executive director at Jitterbugs Preschool and Daycare Center, with kids at the center on Tuesday. Jitterbug is licensed for 51 children up to 4 to 5 years old.
 Greg Hitchock | The Sidney Herald

Many employers in Sidney are struggling to find and retain quality employees.

Richland County's unemployment rate was just 2% in November, the most-recent data available. Many places across the country are facing a similar challenge, but one in particular has been difficult to overcome in Sidney — a lack of daycare for small children.



