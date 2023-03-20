Many employers in Sidney are struggling to find and retain quality employees.
Richland County's unemployment rate was just 2% in November, the most-recent data available. Many places across the country are facing a similar challenge, but one in particular has been difficult to overcome in Sidney — a lack of daycare for small children.
Michelle Byer, who operates Jitterbug Preschool & Daycare, said she hit capacity a few years ago and has had turned down around 2,000 clients since.
Byer originally started a waiting list but has stopped. “I had over 80 names on my waiting list,” Byer said.
Jitterbug is licensed for 51 children up to 4-5 years old.
“I can take in eight new infants each year,” Byer said. When the 4- to 5-year-old group leaves for kindergarten, each group then moves up, leaving only openings for a new group of infants.
Currently, Jitterbug is the only childcare center in town. There are around five licensed in-home providers and a handful of unlicensed providers, so the need is there.
It's not that others have not tried. There have been at least three other attempts to open a facility in the recent past but each has failed. Byer said the biggest hurdle in operating a successful daycare is finding good workers and it's not just limited to daycare workers.
She said there are a lot of jobs available in Sidney and some of those who could fill those jobs cannot apply because they do not have anyone to watch their children.
There are also a few drawbacks to finding adequate staffing for a daycare facility.
One of the biggest hurdles is likely that the person must love children and not just their own. Each child comes with their own unique personality and upbringing and some can be more difficult than others. Patience becomes very important.
The pay, which is “middle-of-the-road,” and the fact most facilities do not have the ability to offer benefits are other barriers to finding the right staff.
Finally, a facility cannot afford to hire those who need childcare because those slots take away from the bottom line and can mean the difference in making money and losing money for the operator.
A second daycare facility would not necessarily have to be started from the ground up. Linette Miller owns a building that not only has housed a daycare facility but was built for that purpose about several years ago.
The building has been vacant since September and has undergone some work since the previous tenant left. Miller, who is a retired educator, said she is willing to help but cannot operate the facility herself.
“I'm still trying,” Miller said. “While I am open to other uses for the building my first choice is daycare because there is such a great need. In Montana, one out of three children do not have access to adequate daycare.”
While the facility has been licensed for 44 children, Miller said she believes starting small might be the answer. “Someone could open a group facility for 15 children with two staff members.”
Like Byer, Miller said the biggest hurdle will be finding the right staff. While she cannot help with that, Miller said she was willing to help get a new facility off the ground.
“I'm willing to invest in the new business. I will work with them and be a partner to help get it off the ground,” Miller said. "I just need someone who wants to make a career out of this because I don't want to be the owner. I'll help them get started and then I want out.”
Anyone interested in exploring this opportunity can call Miller at (406) 480-1871.