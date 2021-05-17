Three area schools held commencement services for their seniors this past Saturday. Lambert, Richey and Savage high schools celebrated their seniors’ accomplishments and presented them with diplomas as family and friends gathered to watch the milestone accomplishment. The full graduation section for all area schools will be published on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Cattle rustling scheme sends Bozeman man to prison
-
Dani wants her clients to feel comfortable in their skin
-
Larry Jay Schmitz, 63
-
Weekly Arrest Report
-
Things to know about local graduation ceremonies
-
Paddlefishing is back for 2021
-
City of Williston to accept cryptocurrency
-
Sidney students finish first through ninth in Biz Sim competition
-
Victor (Vic) Leroy Blake, 89
-
Sidney stylist opens a new salon
- By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News
- By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press
- By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism