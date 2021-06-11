Lambert School has released names for the school's two honor roll awards for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Students maintaining a 4.0-3.5 earn an “A” honor roll status. Students with a 4.0 are indicated with an “*”. “B” honor roll status is for students earning a 3.0-3.49 grade point average.
Those makng the “A” Honor Roll include (Junior High) Cade Verschoot, Josie Simonsen, Brynne Hill*, Addison Foss*, Izabella Carter, Rhett Rossol, Keira Rains and Robert Knotts*; (High School) Blaine Frisbie*, Kasandra Young, Paige Carda, Grady Gonsioroski*, Trace Krenning, Brett Mullin, Piper Carter, Nick Engesser, Layne Herman, Courtney Hofman, ShaeLyn Williams, Lauren Prevost*, Brie Mullin* and Gracelyn Gonsioroski*.
Those making the “B” Honor Roll include (Jr. High) Jaysin Dolatta, Matthew Hill, Beau Mullin, Curtis Mullin, Isaac Oland, William Martin, Jayla Huft, Grace Hill, Caitlynne Carter and Rafhael Barcena; (High School) Amber Pflughoft, Makyya Beyer, Morgan Candee, Tiegen Cundiff and Halley Mullin.