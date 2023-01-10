Interstates, then US-2 and US-93, prioritized for electric vehicle charging station funding

A bank of Tesla electric vehicle chargers located off Interstate 90 in Big Timber waits for drivers needing a charge 

 Amanda Eggert | Montana Free Press

The Montana Legislature is attempting, for a third time, to tax electric vehicles to bolster the state’s roadway construction and maintenance coffers. On Jan. 6, members of the House Transportation Committee heard testimony on House Bill 60, a measure that establishes an annual registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Bill sponsor Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, described the measure as an attempt to ensure that the state has adequate funding to build and repair its roads as EV ownership increases and fuel tax collections decrease. In opening remarks, Loge said he’s concerned that the collections the state relies on to fund transportation infrastructure will dry up without the kind of registration fee he’s proposed in HB 60.



