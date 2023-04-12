The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce graduated the 2023 Sidney Area Leadership Class on April 12th at the Moose Lodge. The Sidney Area Leadership Program started in 1998 and has an alumni of over 200 local leaders. Each class is a 2-year commitment. The first-year participants follow a curriculum based on community integration, personal growth, and professional development. The class used the second year to complete a class project as a community service. Graduates of the 2023 Sidney Area Leadership Class include: Abbe Baisch, Jaena Cotter, Mary Hagler, Chelsie Knight, Blane Lawrence, Malorie Peterson, Zach Sverdrup, Ashley Tanner and Morgan Taylor.
The 2023 Leadership Class used their class project to celebrate and memorialize Jeremy Norby with a memorial bench placed at the Sidney Chamber. Zach Sverdrup, 2023 Class Representative spoke of the project, “the vision for this memorial bench was to honor the great work Jeremy did in our community and represent Jeremy welcoming people to Sidney with his famous slogan, “It’s a Great Day in Sidney.” The Jeremy Norby memorial bench was made possible by the generosity of Seitz Insurance Agency and Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home.
The Keynote Speaker for the graduation ceremony was Shelby Jo Long-Hammond, Professor of Communications Studies, and Director of Forensics at Rocky Mountain College. Hammond delivered a message of finding your genius and capitalizing on your strengths – a message that resonated with the curriculum of the current Leadership program.
The graduation ceremony also symbolizes the end of the first year of programing for the 2024 Leadership Class. The 2024 Leadership Class invites the community to participate in their class project, a community clean up scheduled for May 12, 2023. Please contact the Sidney Chamber to sign your business or organization up and receive your assignment. There will be prizes for the Biggest Crew and the Best Results. The Community Clean up starts at 9am at Veterans Park – join the class to pick up supplies and enjoy coffee before getting started.