Leadership Class

Pictured left to right:

Mary Hagler, Chelsie Knight, Abbe Baisch, Zach Sverdrup, Morgan Taylor, Jaena Cotter, Malorie Peterson and Ashley Tanner. Not pictured Blane Lawrence.

 Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce

The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce graduated the 2023 Sidney Area Leadership Class on April 12th at the Moose Lodge. The Sidney Area Leadership Program started in 1998 and has an alumni of over 200 local leaders. Each class is a 2-year commitment. The first-year participants follow a curriculum based on community integration, personal growth, and professional development. The class used the second year to complete a class project as a community service. Graduates of the 2023 Sidney Area Leadership Class include: Abbe Baisch, Jaena Cotter, Mary Hagler, Chelsie Knight, Blane Lawrence, Malorie Peterson, Zach Sverdrup, Ashley Tanner and Morgan Taylor.

The 2023 Leadership Class used their class project to celebrate and memorialize Jeremy Norby with a memorial bench placed at the Sidney Chamber. Zach Sverdrup, 2023 Class Representative spoke of the project, “the vision for this memorial bench was to honor the great work Jeremy did in our community and represent Jeremy welcoming people to Sidney with his famous slogan, “It’s a Great Day in Sidney.” The Jeremy Norby memorial bench was made possible by the generosity of Seitz Insurance Agency and Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home.



Tags

Load comments