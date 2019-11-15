Did you know that if you have a Parenting Plan you must let the other parent know if you plan to move?
Before you move, you must file a Notice of Intent to Move with the Clerk of District Court and serve the other parent with the Notice. If your move will significantly affect the child’s contact with the other parent, you must file and serve the Notice of Intent to Move at least 30 days before you move. You must also include a Proposed Amended Parenting Plan.
