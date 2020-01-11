Do you know what a Fair Hearing is?
A Fair Hearing is an informal hearing where you can appeal a decision the Office of Public Assistance (OPA) makes about your public benefits. You can appeal decisions that you think are unfair, against the rules, or factually wrong. You can appeal decisions made about your SNAP, TANF, LIEAP, Medicaid, and other public benefits.
To learn more, check out our brand-new article “Fair Hearings: How to Defend Your Rights (FAQ)” on MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can't find what you're looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at mtlsa.org/donate/.