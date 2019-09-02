Do you know your rights if you own your mobile home and rent the lot underneath?
The laws for mobile homeowners who rent the lot underneath are different than other tenants. When you own a mobile home and only rent the lot it sits on, you and your landlord are covered by the Montana Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act.
To learn more, read our brand-new article “Mobile Home Lot Rentals in Montana (FAQs)” on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at https://www.mtlsa.org/donate/.