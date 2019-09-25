Did you know that your landlord must terminate your lease before they may evict you?
A termination of a lease is not the same as an eviction. It is one step in that process. A landlord may only evict you with a court order signed by a judge. If you’re facing eviction, talk to a lawyer right away.
To learn more, read our brand-new article "What You Should Know about Evictions in Montana” on MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can't find what you're looking for, try
our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at mtlsa.org/donate/.