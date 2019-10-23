Do you know what an Economic Restraining Order does?
When you file for a Dissolution, the Clerk of Court will automatically put in a Temporary Economic Restraining Order. The Order prevents either spouse from getting rid of their property, "except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life" or to pay reasonable attorney’s fees. The Order says such things as both spouses may not change the beneficiaries of their insurance coverage while the Dissolution is pending. The Order will be included in the Summons and served on the other spouse with the Petition. A Temporary Economic Restraining Order is a normal part of every Dissolution and ends once the divorce is final.
