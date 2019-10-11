Do you know what filing a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage does?
The legal name for a divorce in Montana is a “Dissolution of Marriage.” Filing a Petition does not end the marriage right away. It starts a Court process to decide how to split the spouses’ property and debts, and how to make parenting decisions if there are minor children from the marriage. After all issues have been resolved, the Court ends the marriage by ordering a Final Decree of Dissolution.
