LIFTT (Living Independently For Today and Tomorrow) has issued a press release stating the non-profit will reopen offices in July 2021.
Lee Hoblitzell, Special Projects Coordinator/IL Specialist for lift said, “Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been kind to none of us, it taught us many lessons. LIFTT is optimistic and made lots of plans. The reopening is an opportunity to reimagine who LIFTT is, what LIFTT does and how LIFTT provides services to the Montanans living with disabilities.”
Hoblitzell said the task is a big challenge and requires change from the organization.
“LIFTT wants you to be part of this reimagination process. During the pandemic, LIFTT developed talent, allowed new leaders to be born, grow and thrive, take advantage of daily surprises, short and long-term demands, and overcame the fear of the unknown,” said Hoblitzell.
He went on to say, “LIFTT wants the message of “independent living” to be clear: No matter what your disability is, LIFTT is here to serve you because you’re our priority.”
LIFTT is looking for new ways to engage and serve. For example, during the pandemic, LIFTT offered services online and via telephone, so it’s crucial to continue to use technology. That move, made by necessity, has turned out to effectively serve consumers, the reason why LIFTT is building a new accessible website.
“The after COVID-19 LIFTT wants to build on diversity and inclusion,” said Hoblitzell. “We’ve been asking ourselves how to include as many people as possible in the reimagination process. Who needs to be involved? How will consumers and team members have a voice? Is the board meaningfully engaged? Are the people we serve represented in the leadership?”
LIFTT invites everyone to participate in this exciting reimagining process by calling Carlos Ramalho at 406-294-5190 or email carlosr@liftt.org