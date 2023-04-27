Local law enforcement have run, walked, and bicycled on a journey carrying a torch in support of Special Olympics traveling from Fairview to Glendive.
The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is to raise funds and awareness of the Special Olympics movement, a program that realizes the achievements and self-worth of any individual with intellectual disabilities.
Local police departments, sheriffs, and the highway patrol are participating.
Fairview Assistant Police Chief Whitney Hergert and police officer Aleacia Bratten started the torch run in Fairview at 8 a.m. each passing off the torch every seven miles before arriving in Sidney.
Sidney police Detective Brett Norby, who supervised the LETR for Richland County, said the event is very inspirational to him.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” he said. “It is very inspiring and unbelievable to see their faces light up when they see us in uniform. How happy they are to see us.”
“We are the guardians of the torch,” Norby said.
LETR began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run. He thought the Torch Run would help law enforcement be active in the community and support the Special Olympics in Kansas.
Since then, the LETR has grown powerfully raising over $415 million for the Special Olympics. The LETR can be found in 46 countries with more than 85,000 volunteers.
Medical Manager LaShell Sheehan of Richland Opportunities, Inc. (ROI), a local community based organization serving the developmentally disabled, said they love community outreach.
“We clasp hands, get out, and make appearances,” she said.
ROI had no local Special Olympics teams for seven years, according to Special Olympics coach Leah Norby, until Covid struck
“We found out we needed to get out and restart our teams,” Norby said.
Rebuilding in Feb. 2022, Special Olympics now has members who play basketball, track and field, and other sports.
“Most teams are ROI individuals. One of our athletes is an 8th grader. We are always looking for more members with intellectual disabilities,” Norby said.
As for the torch run, Norby said this is where law enforcement and Special Olympics meet.
People can donate to the torch run or Special Olympics by going to the Special Olympics Montana - Sidney Facebook page.
All of the funds raised for the event stays in Montana, and 40 percent of it goes towards local programs.