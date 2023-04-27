LETR Fairview to Sidney

Law enforcement and Special Olympics gather at Reynold's parking lot in Sidney on Friday.

 By Samantha Black

Local law enforcement have run, walked, and bicycled on a journey carrying a torch in support of Special Olympics traveling from Fairview to Glendive.

The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is to raise funds and awareness of the Special Olympics movement, a program that realizes the achievements and self-worth of any individual with intellectual disabilities.

Torch run

Law enforcement and Special Olympics teams walk in Sidney during the Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday.


