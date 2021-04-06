The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were notified of five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis of unknown etiology in children in Nevada. The cases presented to a hospital between November 10, 2020, and December 3, 2020, with signs and symptoms of vomiting, poor intake, and fatigue. Laboratory testing on the patients showed elevated hepatic transaminases, hyperbilirubinemia, coagulopathy, and a negative viral hepatitis serology panel. In addition to these cases, several adults and other children living in the cases’ households reported similar but mostly less severe symptoms including nausea, vomiting, anorexia, and fatigue.
The preliminary epidemiologic investigation supports a strong link between these cases of acute non-viral hepatitis and consumption of Real Water alkaline water. The FDA advises consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses. Further, FDA advises that Real Water not be given to pets.
According to the FDA and the firm’s recall notice, distribution of the product in Montana has been limited to online sales through Amazon.com and the firm’s webpage. Although the product has been recalled it may still be available online through third party vendors.
For clinicians, if non-viral hepatitis is suspected, gather a more detailed exposure history. If patient reports consuming Real Water counsel them to stop drinking, cooking with, or using the product. Non-viral hepatitis is not normally a reportable illness, but at this time please report cases of acute non-viral hepatitis that may be related to this suspected outbreak to your local health department. See the CDC HAN for more detailed recommendations.
Members of the public should notify and coordinate with CDEpi if you identify a case of non-viral hepatitis that may be related to this suspected outbreak.
Please notify and coordinate with the Food and Consumer Safety Section if you are made aware of product still on the market or recently purchased online.