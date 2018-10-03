Awareness.
The first Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Sidney on Saturday was successful both in raising funds and bringing additional awareness to the critical problem.
Nick Kallem, organizer of the local walk, was delighted that the event attracted 180 walkers, 18 teams and raised more than $11,000.
“Our goal was $10,000, so good job!” Kallem said to the participants.
Speakers included Paster Vicki Waddington, who talked about the loss of her son Todd to suicide. “After that moment, my son became a statistic in the state of Montana,” she said.
Waddington told participants that they are all survivors in one way or another. She noted Montana has ranked either first or second per capita as far as suicide deaths in the nation for about the last 40 years. “And it’s not getting any better,” she said.
For several years, she has served as an advocate and has discussed the subject in classrooms, to law enforcement and at churches. She served on the state’s Suicide Mortality Review Team for three years and hopes that such efforts continue. The team reviewed every suicide in Montana and worked on legislation in an attempt to provide assistance and prevention.
Waddington said she is committed to preaching and providing information regarding the topic.
Miss Montana Outstanding Teen Cammy Heck spoke about her platform, “Talk About It,” which aims to help people discuss their mental illness challenges.
Heck said stigma is the top barrier for people from seeking help when they need it. She stressed people need to realize that mental illness is a disease and is wide spread.
“It’s time to stop hiding and start talking,” Heck said.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide.
There were 61 similar walks in the country on Saturday. The organization has raised $13 million nationally in its goal to reach $22 million.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention provides research, education and prevention, advocacy and public policy and support. The organization’s goal is to reduce suicide by 20 percent by 2025.